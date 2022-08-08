ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channelocity

2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia

(Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia

Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Education
Virginia Mercury

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials

Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong.  In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Union University#Virginia College#Coe College#Estheticians
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, August 9, Virginia has had 1,984,528 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
styleweekly.com

VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Inside Nova

Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project

(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes

Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy