Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale

For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Library hosts events: one for toddlers, one for parents

For a fun way to teach your toddler about shapes, check out the free Hug-A-Book Create event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Registration is open for the free in-person event from 10:30-11:30 a.m., which offers messy art projects involving shapes for ages 2 to 5. The library will offer a free book, bag, and art apron for each child, and handle clean up. Hug-A-Book is sponsored by the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book Memorial of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport

After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Determined, fun-loving QC boy to be honored at Bandits game

A Bettendorf boy who survived a stroke will be celebrated for his amazing recovery, at the River Bandits game Friday, Aug. 12, at the end of the 1st inning. The game at Modern Woodmen Park starts at 6:30 p.m., and Bryce Arquilla, 8, of Bettendorf, will be honored during an on-the-field ceremony by players from both teams. In addition, a video about Bryce will play on the video board during the event.
BETTENDORF, IA
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Truly heated corn dog & jalapeno contests

The heat didn’t stop some people from enjoying the Mississippi Valley Fair. In fact, some people even entered the corn-dog-eating and jalapeno-eating contests Saturday afternoon. Crowds cheered on contestants as they scruffed down corn dogs as fast as humanly possible. Just one person came out on top: Contestant David...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Volunteers for Symphony sets pop-up sale

Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO. Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Interim Galesburg parks director named permanent boss

The city of Galesburg has selected Elizabeth Varner as the Director of Parks and Recreation effective Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Varner has been serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2022 and has over 32 years of professional experience in the field of parks and recreation, including working for the city of Galesburg for 30 years before her retirement in 2018, according to a city release Tuesday.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Back-to-school free resource fair – including backpacks – will be Thursday

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host a Back to School Resource Fair in its south parking lot 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, while supplies last. The free curb-side/drive-through program for all families to receive school supplies, snacks and lots of information about a wide range of community programs to serve students and families, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com

150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show

One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Students supplied with fun & full backpacks

More and more school districts are getting closer to back-to-school time and organizations across the area are helping families with school supplies and other resources. One of the more popular events was in Clinton on Saturday. It’s happened for almost 30 years now. Kids got to enjoy themselves with...
CLINTON, IA

