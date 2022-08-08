ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nescopeck, PA

Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WOLF

One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
CARBONDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away

Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m. Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. A fire marshal has been called...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Home Burglarized in New Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating burglary that occurred at a home in New Philadelphia last week. According to Troopers, the burglary occurred at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 and 1:00am on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. The suspect(s) damaged a...
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Working Fire in Orwigsburg

Emergency personnel are responding to a working fire in Orwigsburg on Monday afternoon. Around 3:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 135 South Warren Street in Orwigsburg for a possible house fire. Emergency personnel arriving on scene reported a deck on fire behind the home. Units from Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven,...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
WBRE

Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire in Luzerne County leaves ten people dead

NESCOPECK, Pa. — New video from a neighbor shows intense flames rising from the home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. State police say firefighters on the scene tried to rescue the people trapped inside, but the fire was raging. "We...
NESCOPECK, PA
