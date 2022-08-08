Read full article on original website
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
Eastern PA Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police
An infant died after being found unresponsive in Luzerne County, authorities said. Troopers responded to the Hazleton Apartments on West 24th Street in Hazle Township around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child, Pennsylvania State Police said. Cops found the child in bed with...
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
Nescopeck neighbors still reeling after deadly fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A community continues to grieve the loss of ten people — including three children —after a house fire Friday in Luzerne County. We spoke with a neighbor of the family who says many in the neighborhood are still in shock after what happened. Sounds...
Man and boy dead after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County. One of the victims is a little boy. Officers with the Dallas Township Police Department responded to a home on Harris Street around 8 p.m. Monday for what they described as a "domestic/custody dispute."
WOLF
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County. According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m. Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. A fire marshal has been called...
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
skooknews.com
Home Burglarized in New Philadelphia
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating burglary that occurred at a home in New Philadelphia last week. According to Troopers, the burglary occurred at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 and 1:00am on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. The suspect(s) damaged a...
skooknews.com
Fire Crews Responding to Working Fire in Orwigsburg
Emergency personnel are responding to a working fire in Orwigsburg on Monday afternoon. Around 3:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 135 South Warren Street in Orwigsburg for a possible house fire. Emergency personnel arriving on scene reported a deck on fire behind the home. Units from Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven,...
UPDATE: One arrested after deadly shooting in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Carbondale. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale. The Carbondale police chief confirmed...
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Catalytic converters stolen in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County. Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore. Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business. The search is still on for those thieves. See news...
Officer injured during arrest of Plymouth man
DALLAS TWP. — A Kingston Township police officer was injured while arresting an out-of-control man from Plymouth on Sunday. D
Fire in Luzerne County leaves ten people dead
NESCOPECK, Pa. — New video from a neighbor shows intense flames rising from the home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. State police say firefighters on the scene tried to rescue the people trapped inside, but the fire was raging. "We...
