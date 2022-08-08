Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
2 shot in woods near Anderson business
Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.
Connecting the Carolinas: Groups push for revamp of old rail line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An old rail line is getting a possible revamp. Three conservation groups between North and South Carolina are pushing for its return, but they’re wanting to turn it into a walking trail. Saluda Grade Rail Trail hasn’t been active since 2001. It spans 31...
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)
Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
Arrest made in Upstate weekend shooting
An arrest has been made following a weekend shooting at a Greenville apartment complex. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 28-year-old William Joseph Lacey III in connection to the shooting Sunday.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Man killed in shooting while visiting Anderson
Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham are speaking out about the FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Man admits he was on meth when he hit, killed Upstate teen. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An Upstate man pleaded guilty in the deadly crash killing a 14-year-old...
Burn survivor helps raise money for other burn victims
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A domestic abuse survivor is turning her tragedy into treatment. Seneca-native Katie Cook was burned on 70 percent of her body back in May 2014. Victims of abuse, to this extent, don’t always make it out alive. “My then-husband came into the bedroom while...
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
Greenville County Schools still looking to hire bus drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) goes back to school in a week and bus drivers have started to prepare their routes, however, the district says it is still in need of more drivers. Drivers already hired are spending the week practicing their routes and going through...
WYFF4.com
Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
