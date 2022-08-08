ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM

Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
WKMI

Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago

Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan

This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway

Video from traffic cameras on a Minnesota highway shows a group of teenagers crash a stolen Kia and take off running. It happened Saturday on Interstate 35E northbound, according to Fox 9. Footage shows a stolen Kia smash into a median after the driver attempted to avoid police stop sticks. Four teens then jump out of the smoking car, run and dodge traffic to get to the other side of the road where state troopers were waiting. All four were arrested: a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15-17.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Butler Township Police
UPI News

Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph. The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.
HURON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy