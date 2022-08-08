Read full article on original website
Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM
Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
At least 9 people were injured in a shooting after an unidentified person opened fire at a crowd near an Ohio bar
Police said the suspect is currently not in custody. The individual is described to be wearing a white shirt and dark pants.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago
Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway
Video from traffic cameras on a Minnesota highway shows a group of teenagers crash a stolen Kia and take off running. It happened Saturday on Interstate 35E northbound, according to Fox 9. Footage shows a stolen Kia smash into a median after the driver attempted to avoid police stop sticks. Four teens then jump out of the smoking car, run and dodge traffic to get to the other side of the road where state troopers were waiting. All four were arrested: a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages 15-17.
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph. The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
