Fox 59
Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb
WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
max983.net
Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana
Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
Fox 59
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/cummins-joins-eli-lilly-in-indiana-abortion-ban-opposition/
Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
WNDU
Back-to-School: School City Mishawaka’s Dr. Theodore Stevens
As students head back to school, city and school leaders are highlighting the importance of paying attention when driving near school zones. It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Officials with...
WLFI.com
Cass County family will be recognized at Indiana State Fair
Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms in Cass County will be recognized at the Indiana State Fair. The farm was selected as one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. The program honors Hoosier farmers.
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: abortion bill signed into law; remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Catch reaction to SB1 being signed into law and what it means for Indiana’s future. Hear tributes and remembrances from around the state for U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
WNDU
Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
abc57.com
BMV holding a hearing on closing the Nappanee branch
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Indiana BMV is holding a public hearing on closing the Nappanee branch. If the Nappanee branch closes, the closest branch would be the Goshen branch which is more than twenty minutes away. The hearing will be on Market Street on Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
WIBC.com
Funeral Arrangements for Walorski Announced
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a crash Wednesday in northern Indiana. According to Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend, visitation for Walorski is Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. at Granger Community Church in Granger. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Granger Community Church.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
