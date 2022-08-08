Read full article on original website
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Where Is the Actual Serial Number in a VIN?
A VIN can tell you a variety of things about the vehicle. So how do you find the actual serial number within the VIN? The post Where Is the Actual Serial Number in a VIN? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
WATCH: Elementary school recommends transgender reading for K-2 students
An elementary school principal in Minnesota went viral after she promoted transgender and gender identity reading material for students from kindergarten through second grade.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding
Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
The Products That Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms
In addition to school supplies, teachers are in need of snacks, cleaning products and even personal hygiene products to help their students feel safe.
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
The 'Missing Middle': How To Feed America's Neglected Kids At School
Vermont state Sen. Brian Campion shares the upsetting testimonials that prompted his state to pass a bill that feeds kids and develops the local economy, too.
How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage
Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof?
Have you been dreaming of an official-looking yellow light on the roof of your truck? Here is how to make it happen. The post Is It Really Legal To Install a Yellow Flashing Light on Your Truck’s Roof? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kindergarten Redshirting: The Complicated World Of Holding Preschoolers Back
Jess’s decision to “redshirt” her youngest children — let them stay in preschool for another year and delay their entry into kindergarten — did not come easily. She had all four of her children (ages 8, 7, and twin 4-year-olds) in the span of three-and-a-half years, and wanted to keep her twins just two years behind her second oldest child. She liked the idea of keeping them together as a crew of some kind, protecting each other and sticking together. “From the beginning, I didn’t want to hold them back,” she says.
Are You Scared to Drive on Roundabouts? — Try These Tips
Due to the relative newness of roundabouts in the United States, as well as their chaotic nature, many people are afraid of driving on them. We’re here to alleviate your fears. The post Are You Scared to Drive on Roundabouts? — Try These Tips appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
