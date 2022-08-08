Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas spoke one-on-one with him about his priorities as the general election season begins. Evers: Hello...
nbc15.com
McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers.
nbc15.com
Kleefisch team makes final push for voters
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers.
nbc15.com
$250k in grants awarded to Wisconsin nonprofits by Milwaukee Bucks Foundation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced it will be distributing $250,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations, some of which are located in Dane County. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund are all based here in...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
nbc15.com
Michels rallying in Waukesha
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vos wins Assembly primary
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a...
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
nbc15.com
Michels wins GOP gubernatorial nomination, will face incumbent Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tim Michels secured the Republican nod to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the general election, unofficial results from the Associated Press indicate. In his victory speech, Michels said the race will be about “standing up for the hardworking people of Wisconsin. They have been left...
nbc15.com
Sundial on display in Janesville
Sundial on display in Janesville

With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin's opioid epidemic.
nbc15.com
Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County
Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee.
nbc15.com
Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan
Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin primary election 2022: Live updates, results from August 9 contests
MILWAUKEE — Candidates in dozens of Democratic and Republican primary election races are facing off in Southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday. The biggest races to keep an eye on: The Republican primary for governor, and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Incumbents Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson hope to keep their seats against a number of challengers, including businessman Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch for governor and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
nbc15.com
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
nbc15.com
$306 million of key projects across Wisconsin approved, will increase job market
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of $306 million in key projects on Tuesday, creating approximately 3,600 jobs for Wisconsinites. These projects will create $553 million in economic activity and they’re currently located in 13 counties. Some of the Commission’s approved projects include...
