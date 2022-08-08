Read full article on original website
Your cell phone and landline bills could be getting more expensive. Here’s why.
HOUSTON — Check your phone bills, chances are they’re more expensive this month. The hike is in a little-known surcharge called the Texas Universal Service Fund. The Texas Public Utility Commission voted to implement an increase in that fund from 3.3% to 24%. The new rate hike will...
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
More parents noticing language delays in kids post-pandemic
HOUSTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on learning in the last few years. Murphy Sylvester is both a mom and a speech-language pathologist. She's seen first-hand how the pandemic has impacted children's development. “No one was going anywhere. There was no Thanksgiving. No Christmas. You...
Why are gas prices falling?
HOUSTON — It’s good news for everyone struggling to deal with inflation – gas prices are falling. Nationwide the prices are down for 48 straight days with the Texas reporting the lowest average price. Experts say a big part of the plummet is simply supply and demand....
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had 13 prior crashes, 'profound mental health issues,' attorneys say
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed five people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million for calling 2012 massacre a hoax
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Texas Democrats motivated by Kansas abortion vote, challenges remain
Heading into a difficult election cycle, Democrats and abortion-rights supporters in Texas were energized by voters in Republican-dominated Kansas who on Tuesday resoundingly voted to keep the right to an abortion in their state constitution. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's coverage of abortion laws. “This decision...
Texas Juvenile Justice Department in state of 'crisis,' on brink of collapse, officials say
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile justice system is in a state of “crisis” and on the brink of collapse, according to testimony in the House Juvenile and Family Issues Committee. The details on the conditions of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are striking. Some teachers and...
