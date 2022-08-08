Read full article on original website
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for...
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay
HOUMA, La. (AP) — An oil spill cleanup is underway at a site where an oil tank platform collapsed in a Louisiana bay, the Coast Guard said. The spill of crude oil occurred at Hilcorp’s Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, according to a news release emailed late Monday.
Survey: 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs
A large portion of teachers employed in Texas are considering leaving their jobs positions in education. According to a survey conducted by the Texas State Teacher's Association in the second quarter of 2022, 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were considering quitting. About 688 teachers who are members of the TSTA participated in the questionnaire.
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southern California,. including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella. Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,. San Diego County Deserts, San Diego...
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
