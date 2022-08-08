ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Houston Chronicle

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for...
MISSOURI STATE
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay

HOUMA, La. (AP) — An oil spill cleanup is underway at a site where an oil tank platform collapsed in a Louisiana bay, the Coast Guard said. The spill of crude oil occurred at Hilcorp’s Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, according to a news release emailed late Monday.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Survey: 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs

A large portion of teachers employed in Texas are considering leaving their jobs positions in education. According to a survey conducted by the Texas State Teacher's Association in the second quarter of 2022, 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were considering quitting. About 688 teachers who are members of the TSTA participated in the questionnaire.
TEXAS STATE
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southern California,. including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella. Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,. San Diego County Deserts, San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
