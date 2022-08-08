ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Ahead of primary, Hennepin County elections manager debunks claims of widespread voter fraud

By Esme Murphy
 2 days ago

Talking Points: Debunking claims of widespread voter fraud 02:15

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is Tuesday and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.

But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level.

At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier this year, a man was sentenced to 90 days in the workhouse after he admitted to signing someone else's name to four absentee ballots in 2018. Those ballots were pulled before the primary election.

In Hennepin County alone there are 410 polling places and hundreds of people are involved in the process, from polling place volunteers to county and state officials.

Ginny Gelms is the manager of elections for Hennepin County. She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"In order to have some kind of systematic fraud or something like that that would actually, you know, have any material effect on the election you would have to have so many people in on the conspiracy," Gelms said.

Another well-publicized local case allegedly occurred in the 2020 primary election. A federal grand jury is investigating allegations of ballot harvesting involving a state senate election that was eventually won by State Sen. Omar Fateh. Fateh's brother-in-law was convicted of lying to the grand jury. Fateh has denied knowledge of any wrongdoing.

Election officials like Gelms insist these are isolated cases and that there is simply no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Minnesota and around the country.

You can watch WCCO Sunday morning every Sunday at 6, 7 and 10:30 a.m.

Dennis Gunderson
1d ago

Just answer one question. Are they using voting machines in Hennepin county? If so, our votes may not count. If there are machines, look for an internet connection, and if there is one, call the police. It’s a crime during elections for the machine to be connected, because they have found that it only takes minutes to hack.

Hennepin County, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Kristyn Anderson nominated by mayor for Minneapolis City Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey announced early Tuesday afternoon that he nominated Kristyn Anderson to serve as Minneapolis city attorney.Anderson currently serves as general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel, and state ethics officer at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.Anderson has served the MMB for eight years, working on matters involving debt management, legislative affairs divisions and programs, and more."Her decades of experience with government law have earned her the reputation as a brilliant legal mind. Her commitment to justice and love for Minneapolis makes her the right person to be our City Attorney," Frey said.Previously, Anderson served as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Litigation Division for 14 years.Anderson received the Minnesota State Bar Association Public Law Section Public Attorney Award of Excellence in 2020."I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor Frey and the City Council and am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve my city," Anderson said.The search for a new city attorney began in late May. A search committee reviewed applicants and recommended several candidates for interviews.Frey's nomination will be considered by the city council at its meeting next Thursday. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday’s primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJON

Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
ROCKVILLE, MN
