Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum
The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently
Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Celtics, Heat, Raptors: Breaking down three leading Durant trade options
Kevin Durant still wants to be traded out of Brooklyn. Nets owner Joe Tsai backed his coach and GM over Durant-desired shake-up, continuing down a path of feeling he needs to take back control of his franchise culture. In many ways, this leaves us exactly where we were before Tsai...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond
The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA to reportedly return to Mexico City as Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs to play
After a three-year pause caused by the pandemic, the NBA is returning to Mexico City. The first regular-season game will be played in the capital city of the United States’ southern neighbor on Dec. 17, 2022 and feature the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Windman.
NBA・
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Assisting San Antonio for Back-to-School
Walker is headed west for LA this season, but that hasn't stopped him from remaining an active member in the San Antonio community.
Kings poach key 3-and-D guy from Lakers on one-year deal
The Sacramento Kings have had enough of the jokes and the losing. It’s been 16 long years for Kings fans since they made the NBA playoffs. But the Kings have arguably had their best offseason during that tough stretch. That continued again Sunday as they signed former Lakers wing player Kent Bazemore to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
WATCH: Nuggets star Jamal Murray sighting in full 5-on-5 scrimmage will have Denver fans hyped
It has been 16 months since we last saw Jamal Murray in the NBA. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign as he rehabbed a torn ACL, and there’s no denying that the Denver Nuggets missed his services last season. At this point, however, it looks like...
‘He’s been doing everything behind the scenes’: Kyrie Irving’s outlook on Nets future amid Kevin Durant trade drama
Kevin Durant made headlines yet again on Monday after it was revealed that his ultimatum for Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai required the firing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks as the conditions for KD to remain with the team. Throughout this entire ordeal, Kyrie Irving has remained mum as his future with the team also lies in the balance.
NBA・
Rob Pelinka’s bold promise to LeBron James amid questions about his future with Lakers
LeBron James has yet to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Rob Pelinka has apparently made it clear to him that he has no plans of letting him go. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Pelinka has told James that he wants him to retire with the Lakers. The LA GM also vowed to help LeBron stay in championship contention as long as he’s wearing Purple and Gold.
