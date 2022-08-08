ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
TEMPLE, TX
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Marlin, TX
City
Goldthwaite, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Crawford, TX
Sports
City
Crawford, TX
fox44news.com

USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

West Fair & Rodeo kicks off Thursday & runs through Saturday

WEST, Texas — Established in 1947 to give locals a place to learn rodeo and sportsmanship, the West Fair & Rodeo is going into its 75th year. It will be held at the West Fairgrounds – 1110 S. Main St. in West – from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13.
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

From the hole to the summit: District 9 launches nine-run rally for World Series title

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Delaware was a worthy host. District 9 was an even more worthy champion. In an unfamiliar and uncomfortable place, trailing 3-0 entering the sixth, District 9 refused to fade quietly into the night. The Central Texas-based all-stars rallied with a nine-run sixth-inning explosion to fight back for a 9-5 win in the championship game of the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crawford Pirates#Tx#Fox
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms

Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
WACO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?

Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy