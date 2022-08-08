Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
fox44news.com
Moody Football looks to take step forward under a new head coach
MOODY, TX (FOX 44) — It always helps a first year head coach, to have the support of the players on your new team. To this point in the preseason, it’s been so far, so good for new Moody Head Football Coach Matthew Hurst. “The kids have had...
WacoTrib.com
Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
baylor.edu
Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend
Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success. Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs. The Wildcats have some holes...
fox44news.com
USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
News Channel 25
West Fair & Rodeo kicks off Thursday & runs through Saturday
WEST, Texas — Established in 1947 to give locals a place to learn rodeo and sportsmanship, the West Fair & Rodeo is going into its 75th year. It will be held at the West Fairgrounds – 1110 S. Main St. in West – from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13.
WacoTrib.com
From the hole to the summit: District 9 launches nine-run rally for World Series title
LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Delaware was a worthy host. District 9 was an even more worthy champion. In an unfamiliar and uncomfortable place, trailing 3-0 entering the sixth, District 9 refused to fade quietly into the night. The Central Texas-based all-stars rallied with a nine-run sixth-inning explosion to fight back for a 9-5 win in the championship game of the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night.
4 Boy Scouts from Troop 497 in Waco become Eagle Scouts
Jonathan Granger, Ethan Paltjon, Jon Prewitt and Braeden Skains are the newest Eagle Scouts from Troop 497. The highest rank attainable in the scouts Boys Scouts of America program.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
Feeling Extra Dry? Why Killeen, Texas Is Flushing Hydrants During a Drought
It isn't your imagination, it hasn't been raining, and yes, it's coming from the fire hydrants. Last week, the City of Killeen initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council, with voluntary water conservation advised at all times for residents. One condition...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
