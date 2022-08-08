ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives. Unitarian Universalist Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic will be sermon given by Reverend Monica Dobbins given weeks ago titled "What is an Unitarian Universalist?"
Sesame Place Announces Diversity Plan After Characters Accused of Snubbing Black Kids

Sesame Place is reckoning with recent allegations that its performers have been intentionally ignoring children of color. In a press release Tuesday, the children’s theme park, based outside of Philadelphia, vowed that all current staff members will undergo an anti-bias training program by the end of September. Going forward, new hires will also be required to complete the training, and the park said the program will be led by national experts. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said in the statement. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.” The plan comes after videos emerged of Black children being snubbed by the park’s characters and went viral on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

