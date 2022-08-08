Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Boone Country Connection
Festival in the Ville with Car & Bike Show Sept. 10
St. Paul’s UCC in Marthasville is hosting the Festival in the Ville at Marthasville City Park Pavilion, which coincides with a huge car and bike show on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including music by The Shaun and Mike Show, the Kids Ride on Parade, bounce house and slide, kids activities, vendors, pinewood derby demonstrations, flag ceremony, 50/50 drawing, Car and Bike Show and a Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
Femme Osage UCC Annual Picnic August 21
Join Femme Osage UCC for their Annual Picnic on Sunday, August 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be served cafeteria-style and is all you can eat. It will feature kettle-cooked beef and deep-fried chicken. Femme Osage UCC, located at 4360 Cappeln Osage Rd, Augusta, MO. The picnic...
Boone Country Connection
NMSR is One of Four Awarded "Sharing Success" Grants From CREC and CoBank
TROY, MO, August 8, 2022 – Four charitable organizations were each awarded a $5,000 “Sharing Success” grant by Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (CREC) and CoBank. The recipients of the 2022 grants are Anne’s Anchor, New Melle Sports & Recreation (NMSR), The Sparrow’s Nest, and Warren County Literacy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone Country Connection
New Melle’s First 140 Years Presentation August 14
Mark your calendars for New Melle’s First 140 Years, a photo presentation of buildings and landmarks identified by location and date. Ruth Busdieker, a board member of the Boone Duden Historical Society, will present this event. The presentation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 West Hwy...
Boone Country Connection
Paul Ballmann Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament August 13
The annual Paul Ballmann Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Warrenton Golf Course, 24805 S Hwy. 47. The 3-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 7 a.m., and the cost is $100 per person. The cost includes 3 flights and closest to the hole contest, and a total of $1690 in cash prizes will be awarded. Breakfast sandwiches, chicken dinner, beer and soda are all included.
Boone Country Connection
Farm Heritage Days August 12 – 14
The Warren County Old Threshers Association presents Farm Heritage Days August 12 – 14, 2022, at the Agricultural Heritage Museum, 29550 Palmyra Road, Warrenton, MO. The weekend will include a tractor show, raffles, BBQ, tractor pulls, working sawmill, pedal pulls, threshing demonstrations, kids games, coin scramble, steam engine, corn shelling, watermelon eating contest and much more.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Harvest Festival September 16 & 17
Save the date for the 2022 Augusta Harvest Festival, September 16 & 17. The event kicks off Friday night the 16th with “Swinging in the Vines," a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyards, a private vineyard in Augusta. Take a ride on a pumpkin wagon and then collect your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boone Country Connection
Deja Du’s New Owner Celebrating a Grand Opening & New Name Reveal August 13
Megan Coyne, the new owner and master stylist at Deja Du Hair and Nails in Defiance, is thrilled to announce that on Saturday, August 13, she is holding a Grand Opening Celebration and the public is invited to attend. Megan will be debuting the new salon name and sign for the building and a new look for the salon. The celebration will feature other area vendors, including Evolve Pilates 365, Lavender Homestead, the Dog Guy and more. There will be giveaways, food and drinks.
Boone Country Connection
MoDot is Looking for Dedicated Workers to Join its Maintenance Crews
Looking for a challenging yet rewarding career? The Missouri Department of Transportation currently has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open in the St. Louis metro area. Salaries start from $17.55 to $18.25 per hour, depending on market, level of experience and area of operation. This position...
Boone Country Connection
MoDOT Holds I-70/I-64/U.S. 40/61 Interchange Project Public Meeting Monday, August 22
ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an open-house style public meeting for the Interstate 70/Interstate 64/U.S. 40/61 interchange project on Monday, August 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the Wentzville City Hall Board of Aldermen meeting...
Comments / 0