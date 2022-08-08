Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Boone Country Connection
Festival in the Ville with Car & Bike Show Sept. 10
St. Paul’s UCC in Marthasville is hosting the Festival in the Ville at Marthasville City Park Pavilion, which coincides with a huge car and bike show on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including music by The Shaun and Mike Show, the Kids Ride on Parade, bounce house and slide, kids activities, vendors, pinewood derby demonstrations, flag ceremony, 50/50 drawing, Car and Bike Show and a Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Harvest Festival September 16 & 17
Save the date for the 2022 Augusta Harvest Festival, September 16 & 17. The event kicks off Friday night the 16th with “Swinging in the Vines," a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyards, a private vineyard in Augusta. Take a ride on a pumpkin wagon and then collect your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone Country Connection
Femme Osage UCC Annual Picnic August 21
Join Femme Osage UCC for their Annual Picnic on Sunday, August 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be served cafeteria-style and is all you can eat. It will feature kettle-cooked beef and deep-fried chicken. Femme Osage UCC, located at 4360 Cappeln Osage Rd, Augusta, MO. The picnic...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
Boone Country Connection
Deja Du’s New Owner Celebrating a Grand Opening & New Name Reveal August 13
Megan Coyne, the new owner and master stylist at Deja Du Hair and Nails in Defiance, is thrilled to announce that on Saturday, August 13, she is holding a Grand Opening Celebration and the public is invited to attend. Megan will be debuting the new salon name and sign for the building and a new look for the salon. The celebration will feature other area vendors, including Evolve Pilates 365, Lavender Homestead, the Dog Guy and more. There will be giveaways, food and drinks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boone Country Connection
NMSR is One of Four Awarded "Sharing Success" Grants From CREC and CoBank
TROY, MO, August 8, 2022 – Four charitable organizations were each awarded a $5,000 “Sharing Success” grant by Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (CREC) and CoBank. The recipients of the 2022 grants are Anne’s Anchor, New Melle Sports & Recreation (NMSR), The Sparrow’s Nest, and Warren County Literacy.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boone Country Connection
MoDot is Looking for Dedicated Workers to Join its Maintenance Crews
Looking for a challenging yet rewarding career? The Missouri Department of Transportation currently has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open in the St. Louis metro area. Salaries start from $17.55 to $18.25 per hour, depending on market, level of experience and area of operation. This position...
stlmag.com
5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train
For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
Boone Country Connection
MoDOT Holds I-70/I-64/U.S. 40/61 Interchange Project Public Meeting Monday, August 22
ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an open-house style public meeting for the Interstate 70/Interstate 64/U.S. 40/61 interchange project on Monday, August 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the Wentzville City Hall Board of Aldermen meeting...
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
Comments / 0