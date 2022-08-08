Megan Coyne, the new owner and master stylist at Deja Du Hair and Nails in Defiance, is thrilled to announce that on Saturday, August 13, she is holding a Grand Opening Celebration and the public is invited to attend. Megan will be debuting the new salon name and sign for the building and a new look for the salon. The celebration will feature other area vendors, including Evolve Pilates 365, Lavender Homestead, the Dog Guy and more. There will be giveaways, food and drinks.

DEFIANCE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO