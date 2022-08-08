Read full article on original website
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Boone Country Connection
Festival in the Ville with Car & Bike Show Sept. 10
St. Paul’s UCC in Marthasville is hosting the Festival in the Ville at Marthasville City Park Pavilion, which coincides with a huge car and bike show on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including music by The Shaun and Mike Show, the Kids Ride on Parade, bounce house and slide, kids activities, vendors, pinewood derby demonstrations, flag ceremony, 50/50 drawing, Car and Bike Show and a Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Harvest Festival September 16 & 17
Save the date for the 2022 Augusta Harvest Festival, September 16 & 17. The event kicks off Friday night the 16th with “Swinging in the Vines," a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyards, a private vineyard in Augusta. Take a ride on a pumpkin wagon and then collect your...
Boone Country Connection
Femme Osage UCC Annual Picnic August 21
Join Femme Osage UCC for their Annual Picnic on Sunday, August 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be served cafeteria-style and is all you can eat. It will feature kettle-cooked beef and deep-fried chicken. Femme Osage UCC, located at 4360 Cappeln Osage Rd, Augusta, MO. The picnic...
Boone Country Connection
Worship in the Park on August 14 with Friedens Peace UCC
Friedens Peace UCC, New Melle, will be holding their annual Worship in the Park on Sunday, August 14, at Broemmelsiek Park, Shelter #7. Everyone is welcome to join the worship service at 10 a.m. lakeside under the pavilion. Stay after the service for a Potluck Lunch, games and activities. Please bring a dish to share, a comfy chair, your drinks and lawn games and enjoy Sunday in the beautiful park.
Boone Country Connection
Deja Du’s New Owner Celebrating a Grand Opening & New Name Reveal August 13
Megan Coyne, the new owner and master stylist at Deja Du Hair and Nails in Defiance, is thrilled to announce that on Saturday, August 13, she is holding a Grand Opening Celebration and the public is invited to attend. Megan will be debuting the new salon name and sign for the building and a new look for the salon. The celebration will feature other area vendors, including Evolve Pilates 365, Lavender Homestead, the Dog Guy and more. There will be giveaways, food and drinks.
Boone Country Connection
Leslie Blasing, Texas Star Performer, Returns to the Area August 18
Leslie Blasing is a vocalist who hails from San Antonio but calls South Padre Island her home. She holds a Lifetime Achievement Award as the Top Female Vocalist in the Rio Grande Valley. Her songs span country, classic rock, the 50s, 60s, and 70s to present-day hits. Leslie visited New...
Boone Country Connection
NMSR is One of Four Awarded "Sharing Success" Grants From CREC and CoBank
TROY, MO, August 8, 2022 – Four charitable organizations were each awarded a $5,000 “Sharing Success” grant by Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (CREC) and CoBank. The recipients of the 2022 grants are Anne’s Anchor, New Melle Sports & Recreation (NMSR), The Sparrow’s Nest, and Warren County Literacy.
Boone Country Connection
Paul Ballmann Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament August 13
The annual Paul Ballmann Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Warrenton Golf Course, 24805 S Hwy. 47. The 3-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 7 a.m., and the cost is $100 per person. The cost includes 3 flights and closest to the hole contest, and a total of $1690 in cash prizes will be awarded. Breakfast sandwiches, chicken dinner, beer and soda are all included.
Boone Country Connection
MoDOT Holds I-70/I-64/U.S. 40/61 Interchange Project Public Meeting Monday, August 22
ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an open-house style public meeting for the Interstate 70/Interstate 64/U.S. 40/61 interchange project on Monday, August 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the Wentzville City Hall Board of Aldermen meeting...
