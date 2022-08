Kansas City Royals outfielder Nate Eaton is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Eaton will take a seat for the first game while Kyle Isbel moves to right field and MJ Melendez shifts out to left. Salvador Perez will catch for Brady Singer while Vinnie Pasquantino starts at designated hitter and bats cleanup.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO