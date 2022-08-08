Read full article on original website
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
The Future Big Content For Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Been Somewhat Teased By Techland
Shen Xiu, the newest agent in the second Chapter of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has been introduced in the first Dying Light 2 Stay Human details released by Techland. In a few weeks, The Huntress and the Witch, the second part, and the next 1.5 patches will both be released. Chapters play a significant role in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human post-launch support strategy, as was previously stated.
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Gameplay Of Gotham Knights Debuted On The Network With The Start Of Batgirl At Work
IGN released a 16-minute gameplay clip of Gotham Knights and will periodically update its website with information about the action role-playing game in August. The video plays out one of the initial missions looking for Dr. Kirk Langstrom. Instead, he confronts a group of freaks and one of their commanders once Batgirl learns that he appears to be dead.
Comparing The PS5 And PS4 Versions Of The Last Of Us Part 1’s Graphics
A fresh video clip for The Last of Us: The Last of Us Part 1 has been released by Naughty Dog. The clip is brief but sufficient to showcase a moment with an entirely different vibe. In addition, really impressive lighting that has been significantly improved completely alters the mood...
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Overwatch 2 Fans Were Questioned By Blizzard If They Would Spend $45 On Mythic Skins
Following this survey, users started to express severe concerns about the monetization strategy in the shooter sequel, which will not have loot boxes. How much are you ready to pay on character skins and other in-game cosmetics in Overwatch 2 if you want to distinguish from other players? Blizzard has great expectations because Overwatch 2 users have been asked to do a poll, and it appears that the target pricing for the weapons, characters and other stuff listed so far is fair.
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
With Playtests Starting Later This Month, Developer Fatshark Proposes To Participate In The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta, whose playtests will begin later this month, is being offered by the game’s creator, Fatshark. On the official website, you can sign up for the beta test of Darktide. According to the creators, testing will continue up until the beta’s launch and will start “as early as mid-August.” Although Xbox users will soon be able to participate in the beta, the initial testing will be mostly on PC.
No Revelations Regarding Mortal Kombat Will Be Made At Evo 2022
This weekend marks the start of Evo 2022, which will include the live show “Evo Lounge,” which will include “interesting material” and divulge details from August 5 to 6. Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, Arc System Works, and Bandai Namco Entertainment are all there, according to...
Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities
Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Temporarily Brought Back Hyper Mode
Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s first substantial content update won’t be available for a while, but developer Techland is still releasing updates at a reasonable rate. For instance, the game now features a mode that was a fan favorite. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will feature Hyper Mode...
A Destiny 2 Player Ues 11 Google Stadia Accounts Together To Kill Bosses For The Community
Lucky Lai, also known as Luckstruck9, streams Destiny 2 and simultaneously manages 11 Google Stadia accounts to distribute valuable boss checkpoints to Guardians in need. He began issuing checkpoints in the LFG gaming community using his primary account, as Lai previously stated, but swiftly made a new account that could be downloaded to his laptop.
In Under 60 Days, Elden Ring’s Game Release On YouTube Was One Of The Most Successful Game Releases Ever, With 3.4 Billion Views On YouTube
With more than 3.4 billion video views in its first 60 days, Elden Ring quickly rose to become one of the most popular video game launches on YouTube. 3.4 billion people watched Elden Ring in the first two months after it was released, surpassing GTA 5’s 1.9 billion viewers, according to data.
You Can Unlock Spyro The Dragon In Stray Using A Mod
The new Stray mod makes the dragon Spyro the main character instead of a kitty adventuring in a dystopian metropolis. Spyro’s addition to Stray appears to be a fairly straightforward mod. He incorporates some of the noises and movements from the Spyro game series in addition to the altered character model.
The Series’ Largest Physical Release In The UK Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3
It’s not surprising to hear that physical sales are performing just as well after Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soared to the top of the Switch eShop charts across all territories last weekend. The greatest release for the game in that region, as well as one of the top five retail...
MultiVersus’ Season One Glimpse Reveals Arena Mode, Rated Play, And More Cosmetics
More Characters, a New Ranking Mode, Classic Arcade Mode, and Other Features in MultiVersus Season 1. Tony Huynh, the director of the MultiVersus game, announced the news today during the celebration of EVO 2022. The game will also have new characters, new cosmetics like icons, banners, and variations, a retro...
