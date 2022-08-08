Read full article on original website
Steve Storms
2d ago
To many chiefs, and not enough Indians. No politician will give or get you everything. The problem is, everyone thinks they should be the one closest to the power
3
Cass Hamilton
1d ago
Too many black candidates who canceled each other out and not enough quality candidates! John Conyers 111 Sharon Mcpheal Sam Riddle , give me a break! Adam Hollier was a quality candidate but came up short! Shri brought his way to Washington
2
james bagos
2d ago
You either got to trust he has your best interests at heart or find a Republican candidate that does and support them.
3
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
wdet.org
Shri Thanedar shares his thoughts on his 13th Congressional District primary win
State Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit) won the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. His victory will likely be secured in the midterm elections — the Wayne County-based district is seen as a Democratic stronghold. “I am excited. This is really the people’s verdict,” Thanedar told WDET from...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Detroit News
Dan Gilbert, Debbie Stabenow, William Moldwin up for Southwest Solutions honors
Southwest Solutions announced Tuesday it will honor notable community members during its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser next month. The Detroit nonprofit's 2022 Honorees of Impact include businessman Dan Gilbert, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and William Moldwin, one of the founders of Southwest Solutions. “It truly takes a village...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case
Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
House at center of LCA controversy burns to the ground in Detroit's Cass Corridor
A house at the center of some controversy near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s Cass Corridor burned down, early Monday morning. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports it’s considered suspicious.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Thanedar's victory leaves Detroit without Black representation
In a remarkable turn of events in Tuesday night’s primary, state Rep. Shri Thanedar will be the next representative from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ending decades of Black representation in Congress for Detroiters. Thanedar soundly defeated eight Black candidates, including state Sen. Adam Hollier, Focus: HOPE CEO Portia...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Arab American News
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
100 murders in 3 months, but crime in Detroit is still trending down
According to the Detroit Police Department, 100 criminal homicides have taken place since May 3, totaling 182 so far this year.
Detroit News
Detroit endures five mass shootings in last three months
Detroit — Seven shot, one dead. Five shot, two dead. Eight shot, one dead. Four shot at a bachelor party. Four shot during a brawl. In less than three months, Detroit has been the site of at least five mass shootings, defined by the nonprofit research group the Gun Violence Archive as incidents in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
