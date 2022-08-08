ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 8

Steve Storms
2d ago

To many chiefs, and not enough Indians. No politician will give or get you everything. The problem is, everyone thinks they should be the one closest to the power

Reply
3
Cass Hamilton
1d ago

Too many black candidates who canceled each other out and not enough quality candidates! John Conyers 111 Sharon Mcpheal Sam Riddle , give me a break! Adam Hollier was a quality candidate but came up short! Shri brought his way to Washington

Reply
2
james bagos
2d ago

You either got to trust he has your best interests at heart or find a Republican candidate that does and support them.

Reply
3
 

Detroit News

Dan Gilbert, Debbie Stabenow, William Moldwin up for Southwest Solutions honors

Southwest Solutions announced Tuesday it will honor notable community members during its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser next month. The Detroit nonprofit's 2022 Honorees of Impact include businessman Dan Gilbert, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and William Moldwin, one of the founders of Southwest Solutions. “It truly takes a village...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Thanedar's victory leaves Detroit without Black representation

In a remarkable turn of events in Tuesday night’s primary, state Rep. Shri Thanedar will be the next representative from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ending decades of Black representation in Congress for Detroiters. Thanedar soundly defeated eight Black candidates, including state Sen. Adam Hollier, Focus: HOPE CEO Portia...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit endures five mass shootings in last three months

Detroit — Seven shot, one dead. Five shot, two dead. Eight shot, one dead. Four shot at a bachelor party. Four shot during a brawl. In less than three months, Detroit has been the site of at least five mass shootings, defined by the nonprofit research group the Gun Violence Archive as incidents in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.
DETROIT, MI

