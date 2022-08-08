ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Strong storm floods streets, neighborhoods across metro

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor bringing with it heavy rain and hail that caused damage across the metro.

Multiple metro area cities were under a flash flood warning that impacted over 640,000 residents.

Viewers across the state reported flooding in neighborhoods, highways and homes. Interstate 70 between York and Steele was closed due to flooding.

Multiple people on I-70 at the Brighton exit had to be rescued after standing water blocked the road.

Live updates: Heavy rain, hail moving down I-25 corridor

Photos from across the state shows the damage left behind:

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

