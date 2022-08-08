ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, KS

Local summer camp continues fight for Kansas children with disabilities

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpKAX_0h8azj6X00

ROSSVILLE ( KSNT ) – A local summer camp is getting a boost from the community.

Camp Milton in Rossville, received over $50,000 for kids with Neuromuscular Disease. The money is collected during the year, and the total is announced in August.

Just before the reveal, the community plays an annual softball event for the kids, also known as Hog Ball. Kids from Camp Milton joined the celebration for the first time since the pandemic.

“It was extra special,” said fundraising coordinator Sandy Becker. “COVID was the pits for everyone, but sometimes it’s a reminder when you do get to be back with your camp family like that, you realize how important they are.”

Camp Milton returns next June for another week of fun. Click HERE for all information on Camp Milton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Jayhawk fans enjoy picnic in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Jayhawk fans enjoyed a summer picnic Tuesday evening at the Big Gage Shelter House in Gage Park. The summer picnic included live music by the KU Jayhawk band, a catered dinner by Dickey’s BBQ and free KU Jayhawk memorabilia. Guest speakers for the evening were Head football coach Lance Leipold and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Jayhawk Club hosts Leipold, Hanni at Summer Picnic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Jayhawk Club – an organization of hundreds of KU fans in Topeka – played host to head football coach Lance Leipold and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni on Tuesday. Members met at the Big Gage Shelter House for a night of barbeque, a live band and Jayhawk talk. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How Topeka is helping endangered Monarch Butterflies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monarch butterflies are getting a helping hand from the City of Topeka. The city’s utilities department gave a short update on Tuesday regarding recent efforts to help monarchs, one milkweed at a time. A total of 400 milkweed plants were planted on June 9 by Water Pollution Control personnel. The plants have […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rossville, KS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Sports
KSNT News

USD 501 heads back to school this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing. Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade set for Dec. 3

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may not seem like it now with temperatures in the 90s, but the holidays are coming and the date for the 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Parade has been set. The 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. There are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How to help cats in animal shelters on International Cat Day

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Celebrate today’s “International Cat Day” and raise awareness on how to help and protect cats in your local area. One way to support International Cat Day is by donating money or supplies to your local shelter. Local shelters near the Topeka Area include: Helping Hands Humane Society, Cat Association of Topeka, Northeast Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

2 school bus routes discontinued for Topeka 501

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some students at two Topeka high schools will need to find alternate ways to get home after school. According to the Topeka Metro, the West 10th special bus routes will be discontinued as of Aug. 10. These routes picked up students at Highland Park High School and Topeka High School after 3 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Young professionals to take over Evergy Plaza for Forge Fest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Forge is gearing up for ForgeFest 2022. Director Rhett Flood and member Zac Surritt stopped by 27 News Monday morning to tell us what people can expect. Jean Claude and the Eclairs will headline the event, which will be 8 p.m. to11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 27 at Evergy Plaza. Along with live […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football back in uniform ahead of fall practice

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football hosted its team media day Sunday, with all 100+ players throwing on their jerseys for pictures. “Once you put on that uniform, you only wear them so many times,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “That’s one thing about football. We get eleven opportunities and these guys will get to put […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. presents ‘Dancehouse’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting an adaptive program called “Dancehouse.” This program is open to ages 14+ and allows people to hang out and dance along with friends or family. This event will be held on the second of every Thursday of each month. The “Dancehouse” event is located at […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

‘Cops on Top’ raises money for Special Olympics

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT)- If you look up and see the Riley County Police Department on the rooftop of a Dunkin’ Dounuts, don’t worry, they are there for a good cause. Cops in Riley County are participating in “Cops on Top” to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas. Be sure to visit the Dunkin’ Donuts located […]
KSNT News

New event space opening in NOTO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Rogue Event Studio located at 917 N. Kansas Ave. on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy refreshments and tours of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Up to $8,000 incentive pay available to 501 staff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District has announced it intends to provide incentive pay for all staff for the 2022-2023 school year. This could be up to $8,000 per year, according to the district. According to a statement from TPS, all USD 501 employees and new hires will be eligible for an incentive. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka and Shawnee County celebrate National Night Out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held their annual National Night Out community events on Saturday. “This is all about the neighborhoods. It’s all about the community and the continuing tradition of National Night Out. There are 38 million people in this country right now participating in similar events, it’s a time honored […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka building facing demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka road condition study project starts soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City of Topeka is slated to begin on Wednesday. According to Gretchen Spiker, director of communications for the City of Topeka, Roadway Asset Services has been hired to undertake the project. RAS is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy