Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO