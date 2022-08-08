Read full article on original website
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
electrek.co
Chinese automaker Great Wall taps Emil Frey to distribute its EVs in Europe, beginning with Germany
Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has announced its next steps in previously laid out plans to expand EV sales to markets in Europe. Beginning with Germany, Great Wall has recruited the services of Emil Frey – the EU’s largest car dealer group to help distribute vehicles from the Ora and Wey marques.
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
electrek.co
Rimac finally brings its Nevera electric hypercar to production
After years of development and jumping through hoops to get the Nevera on the road, which will likely usher in the next generation of top-performance vehicles, Rimac has finally started production of the Nevera electric hypercar. Deliveries to customers are imminent. A decade ago, Rimac set a new benchmark for...
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times
Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
The century-old dream of traveling by hovercraft is still alive
'Here come cars without wheels' appeared in the July 1959 issue of Popular Science. Popular ScienceThese wheelless air cars were all the rage of 1950s and '60s automotive design—and they might be making a comeback.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
ForConstructionPros.com
Lightning eMotors Launches Mobile EV Charger
Lightning eMotors announced the unveiling of its second-generation lightning mobile chargers for commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EV). The mobile DC fast charger offers deployment of charging capabilities where static charging stations are not possible or insufficient. Designed to accommodate a number of use cases, these chargers benefit fleets without the constraints associated with installing static charging stations.
TechCrunch
BMW hedges its EV bet, appears poised to repeat mistakes of the past
It’s increasingly clear that Neue Klasse isn’t going to be a dedicated EV platform, at least not in the way just about every other automaker conceives of one. “We could also imagine a hydrogen drivetrain for this new vehicle generation,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in last week’s earnings call.
CNET
Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy
The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine. Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling. The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.
RideApart
Mahle's New SCT Motor Promises Extra Longevity And Performance
Electric motors were sometimes thought to be less efficient than the reliable internal combustion engines in the early years of electric vehicles. However, they did make up for this with their instant torque and, of course, zero emissions. Modern battery technology and the rising popularity of quick charging facilities have made EVs more common, with some people ditching their gas-powered two and four-wheelers in favor of fully electric ones.
Shanghai factory upgrade slashed Tesla's China sales last month
Tesla's sales of China-made vehicles plunged 64% in July from a month earlier, as the company's ambitious upgrade of its Shanghai factory disrupted production.
