Omaha, NE

WOWT

North Omaha’s MLK memorial in need of repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha landmark is sinking, cracking, and becoming a safety hazard. It’s not the kind of picture you want to paint when you think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but a cornerstone memorial bearing his name is beginning to deteriorate. For two decades...
OMAHA, NE
moderncampground.com

Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance

Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1

Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

