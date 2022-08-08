Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Lingering from the flooding back in 2019': Crews dredging out Omaha's Riverfront marina
OMAHA, Neb. — A transformation is taking place along Omaha's riverfront: progress on the Kiewit Luminarium and plans for a full revitalization of Lewis and Clark Landing. But amid all that, there's another project happening beneath the surface. "So some work that's lingering from the flooding back in 2019,"...
WOWT
North Omaha’s MLK memorial in need of repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha landmark is sinking, cracking, and becoming a safety hazard. It’s not the kind of picture you want to paint when you think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but a cornerstone memorial bearing his name is beginning to deteriorate. For two decades...
WOWT
North 30th revitalization continues with demolition of Omaha’s Spencer Homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last several years, the revitalization of North 30th Street in Omaha has brought dozens of new housing and opportunities to the area. That revitalization will begin its next phase in the coming days, with the demolition of the Spencer Homes at 30th and Spencer streets.
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
kfrxfm.com
Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance
Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
KETV.com
How the Nebraska AIDS Project is looking to increase HIV testing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — HIV testing in Nebraska has dropped drastically since the start of the pandemic. The Nebraska AIDS Project is now looking to increase testing — with a unique approach to make information more accessible. There's a new push for HIV testing with an important message on...
1011now.com
Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
KETV.com
Indigenous Peoples Summit held in Omaha to discuss sovereignty, environmental justice
OMAHA, Neb. — After the United Nations declared Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day, local leaders held a summit to address some of the issues facing their communities. When talking about climate change, Luis Marcos, Ambassador to the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska & Iowa, said there's room for improvement to help the Midwest's environment.
WOWT
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
klkntv.com
Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
iheart.com
Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1
Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
