Tuscaloosa, AL

AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Multiple Alabama commits will play on ESPN this season

Multiple Alabama football commits will be featured on ESPN throughout the 2022 football season. Here is a look at when the Crimson Tide’s pledges will play and what ESPN channel it will be broadcast on. Mill Creek vs. Norcross. Date: Aug. 26. Time: 7 p.m. EST. Network: ESPN2. Thompson...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama has two young players emerging in a five-man cornerback competition

Alabama fans expect this defense to be the most dominant one of the Nick Saban era with the leadership it returns on all three levels. The Crimson Tide knows what it has at linebacker. It hopes to have interior playmakers on the defensive line, but its secondary is intriguing. Alabama returns Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams to anchor communication as safeties. Brian Branch and Malachi Moore have been starters in nickel, and both know the position well. The cornerback room is intriguing because Coach Saban and Pete Golding (defensive coordinator) have a massive competition on Sunday.
tdalabamamag.com

Pete Golding may be growing up before our eyes with finally having a mature defense to boot

Nick Saban allows his offensive and defensive coordinators to speak twice a year at the University of Alabama. The first opportunity comes during the first week of August as the Crimson Tide begins preseason camp. Fans were excited to hear the perspective of Saban and Bill O’Brien on Sunday, but a confident Pete Golding took the podium with much swagger.
tdalabamamag.com

Deontae Lawson, two young players pushing Jaylen Moody at inside linebacker

Pete Golding has had his share of praise and criticism from Alabama fans during his first four seasons at the University of Alabama. He enters his fifth season for the Crimson Tide and fourth at defensive coordinator. Golding dealt with unfortunate situations, mostly injuries, keeping his defense from being marquee in 2019, 2020, and 2021. People have not judged him correctly, but Golding will be under a microscope from supporters this season. Golding has experienced defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. The Tide also has playmakers who are prepared to make an impact.
Nick Saban
tide1009.com

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

