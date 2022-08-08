Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says
The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
tdalabamamag.com
Multiple Alabama commits will play on ESPN this season
Multiple Alabama football commits will be featured on ESPN throughout the 2022 football season. Here is a look at when the Crimson Tide’s pledges will play and what ESPN channel it will be broadcast on. Mill Creek vs. Norcross. Date: Aug. 26. Time: 7 p.m. EST. Network: ESPN2. Thompson...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama has two young players emerging in a five-man cornerback competition
Alabama fans expect this defense to be the most dominant one of the Nick Saban era with the leadership it returns on all three levels. The Crimson Tide knows what it has at linebacker. It hopes to have interior playmakers on the defensive line, but its secondary is intriguing. Alabama returns Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams to anchor communication as safeties. Brian Branch and Malachi Moore have been starters in nickel, and both know the position well. The cornerback room is intriguing because Coach Saban and Pete Golding (defensive coordinator) have a massive competition on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Pete Golding may be growing up before our eyes with finally having a mature defense to boot
Nick Saban allows his offensive and defensive coordinators to speak twice a year at the University of Alabama. The first opportunity comes during the first week of August as the Crimson Tide begins preseason camp. Fans were excited to hear the perspective of Saban and Bill O’Brien on Sunday, but a confident Pete Golding took the podium with much swagger.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
tdalabamamag.com
Deontae Lawson, two young players pushing Jaylen Moody at inside linebacker
Pete Golding has had his share of praise and criticism from Alabama fans during his first four seasons at the University of Alabama. He enters his fifth season for the Crimson Tide and fourth at defensive coordinator. Golding dealt with unfortunate situations, mostly injuries, keeping his defense from being marquee in 2019, 2020, and 2021. People have not judged him correctly, but Golding will be under a microscope from supporters this season. Golding has experienced defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. The Tide also has playmakers who are prepared to make an impact.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Championship or bust? Paul Finebaum explains changing expectations at Alabama
Paul Finebaum made his regular Monday visit on WJOX with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic out of Birmingham, Alabama. He was posed an interesting question from McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, about Alabama talking more about the national championship than players and coaches have in the past. “We used to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Healthy Nimari Burnett Could Be Alabama Basketball's X-Factor
After tearing his ACL before last season, Burnett looks ready to finally take the floor for Nate Oats.
tide1009.com
Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes is one of the most complete backs in the country
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes is a natural running back, who can do it all out of the backfield. Touchdown Alabama Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown and reacted to Hayne’s junior film. The full breakdown can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Jaheim Oatis earns praise from coaches for massive weight loss while turning heads on the field
When Jaheim Oatis originally committed to Alabama he weighed in at 416-pounds. His size was a reason why the Crimson Tide valued him as a four-star recruit, but it was clear that he would need to put in some work to get down to a more manageable weight if he was looking to contribute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban clarifies Cameron Latu knee issue along with several injury updates
On the first day of Alabama’s fall camp, it was learned that tight end Cameron Latu would be missing some time. When head coach Nick Saban was originally asked if he knew what was wrong with Latu he simply answered, “Yeah I do,” not offering any specifics.
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell: Nick Saban offers early assessment of transfer WRs
Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell were transfer portal additions at Alabama to fill a bit of a void at wide receiver for the Crimson Tide. If there’s a position of concern for Alabama, it’s wide receiver, even though both players are experienced from Georgia and Louisville. Nick Saban...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football fourth practice of fall camp
Alabama football returned to the practice field Monday for its fourth practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos are provided by Alabama Athletics.
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
Comments / 0