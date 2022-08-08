ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Demolition of Seneca-Babcock "eyesore" begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What neighbors have called a “health risk,” an “annoyance” and an “eyesore” in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood has started being demolished. City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur made the announcement Monday after she said the...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Brian Cummings
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
#Pollution#Urban Construction#Battaglia Demolition#Tn#Wgrz
WIVB

Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2022 Erie County Fair forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What an opening day it was for the Erie County Fair! Thanks to all those who came out for Channel 2 Day and the weather was perfect for a day to take in the fair once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there's...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

