Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
Efforts to save Great Northern Elevator enter a critical phase, next 48 hours are "crucial"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long 9-month battle for Tim Tielman and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo to save the Great Northern Elevator. The last of its kind still standing, anywhere, on the planet. "We're at an inflection point," Tielman said. After multiple court battles, accusations of...
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Demolition of Seneca-Babcock "eyesore" begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. — What neighbors have called a “health risk,” an “annoyance” and an “eyesore” in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood has started being demolished. City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur made the announcement Monday after she said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Southtowns Concentration: Fair, concerts, Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From Orchard Park to the neighboring community of Hamburg there is plenty going on the next few days from the Erie County Fair to rock concerts and the Bills' first preseason game. On day one, the fair opened, and the first concert at the Bills...
RELATED PEOPLE
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor
A Niagara Falls man said he is trying to get back $22,000 from a contractor who never did the job he was hired to do
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year
ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunflowers of Sanborn: Sunflower fields still a week or 2 away from peak bloom
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sunflower fields at the Sunflowers of Sanborn might still be a week or two away from peak bloom, but there is still plenty to experience at the Niagara County attraction pretty much every day of the week. Thursday is First Responders and Law Enforcement Day,...
NTSB releases factual report on crash that killed Steve Barnes, niece Elizabeth Barnes
CORFU, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is learning more about a small plane crash that killed prominent attorney Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes two years ago. It happened in the Village of Corfu. The NTSB just released a preliminary report on Wednesday afternoon. Since it's a...
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
WGRZ TV
Special food items this year at the Erie County Fair
Check out some of the new food options this year at the Erie County Fair. One of this year's newest items includes picked nachos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIVB
Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
2022 Erie County Fair forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. — What an opening day it was for the Erie County Fair! Thanks to all those who came out for Channel 2 Day and the weather was perfect for a day to take in the fair once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there's...
Niagara County Clerk: reminder, pistol permit application rules change Aug. 31
Jastrzemski said those planning to submit an application for a pistol permit must submit it by August 31.
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for West Seneca woman
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a West Seneca woman. Barbara Hulse, 79, was last seen on Belmont Drive in West Seneca at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen driving a 2014 grey Subaru Forester with New York registration GHZ-2391. Hulse...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0