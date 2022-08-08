Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
WNDU
Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor
PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
Indiana dog wins Shelter Hero Dog award, has a shot at being named 2022 American Hero Dog
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana dog was named this year's Shelter Hero Dog, putting him in a pack of seven of the nation's best pups and giving the good boy a chance at being crowned this year's 2022 American Hero Dog — a title that's been dubbed "the highest honor in all the canine world" by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Indiana and Kentucky Come Together to Share Personal Stories of Suicide During Annual Benefit
It's a sad and devastating fact that many families have lost a loved one to suicide. We all need together to make sure more families don't suffer this kind of preventable loss. Many people suffer from suicidal thoughts, every day. Often those thoughts can take them to the edge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
More Details in Finding of Missing Calf
(La Porte County, IN) - A bull calf scared by dogs barking ran into an Indiana corn field where he spent nine hours before being located by a drone equipped with a heat-sensing camera. Farmer Scott Klemz is now getting the 250-pound bull calf used to the sound of barking...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family exhumes remains and finds Clinton Township cemetery had reburied debris, pieces of casket
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family had to go digging for answers after they were told a Clinton Township cemetery mistreated their father’s gravesite. They said the gravesite was disturbed and the cemetery gave them explanations that just didn’t make any sense. Then, secret photos were shared with the family.
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
103GBF
Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0