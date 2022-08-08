ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena starting on Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arozarena is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Arozarena for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch facing multiple charges after DUI arrest in Las Vegas

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Second Baseman#Rbi
CBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle

Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento

Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday

Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap

Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters

Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Guardians visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (56-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-67, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -192, Tigers +163; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Claimed by Dodgers

Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Will not start Monday

Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy