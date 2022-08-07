ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke billowing from Long Beach power plant isn't a hazard, authorities say

By Laura Newberry
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

For the record :
10:31 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022 : An earlier version of this article said the smoke plume was caused by maintenance at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Haynes Generating Station. The plume was caused by AES Southland Development “burning off product” at its Alamitos Energy Center, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Dark smoke that could be seen billowing from a power plant tower in Long Beach on Sunday night was part of regular maintenance, according to authorities.

The plume was caused by AES Southland Development "burning off product" at its Alamitos Energy Center at 690 N. Studebaker Road, said Brian Fisk, spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.

"There's no hazard and it's been cleared away," Fisk said at 6 p.m. Monday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

