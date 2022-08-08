Read full article on original website
Nadda Bootliquor
2d ago
that'll probably never happen, communism is pretty deep rooted in this country at this point, people actually root for it and call themselves Progressive
Reply(4)
45
Not today
2d ago
Go over to china jack and explain it to them. I am sure your opinion will carry great expectations for them. By the way don’t hold your breath.
Reply(2)
40
Koxinga
2d ago
Every Chinese empire eventually lost its mandate and the Communist Party Empire will prove no exception. When government is in the hands of the few, sooner or later, enemies rise among the many. Democracy gives voice to the many.
Reply(3)
25
Related
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’
There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say
China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 73