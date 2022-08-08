ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nadda Bootliquor
2d ago

that'll probably never happen, communism is pretty deep rooted in this country at this point, people actually root for it and call themselves Progressive

Not today
2d ago

Go over to china jack and explain it to them. I am sure your opinion will carry great expectations for them. By the way don’t hold your breath.

Koxinga
2d ago

Every Chinese empire eventually lost its mandate and the Communist Party Empire will prove no exception. When government is in the hands of the few, sooner or later, enemies rise among the many. Democracy gives voice to the many.

Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Jack Dorsey
Xi Jinping
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
