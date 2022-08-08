The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO