ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 8

robin burt
1d ago

Not good !! This is some kids only meal of the day. Or they go hungry . Is not the children fault. Some might have drug parents how steal there food stamp for drug money . The children have no say!!!!? Help the children.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Society
Hamilton County, TN
Society
WDEF

Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment

Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Usda
WDEF

21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC

The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union expanding to new territory

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) announced they are expanding their coverage area in northwest Georgia. The Credit Union is adding Chattooga, Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to their service area, giving them 17 counties in all. The move had to be approved...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wutc.org

Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”

The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
1450wlaf.com

Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
JACKSBORO, TN
WDEF

District 8 City Council Runoff to Take Place September 15

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The election for the District 8 City Council Seat will be decided in a runoff on September 15. Candidate Marie Mott was surprised to learn that the election was not over after she won the popular vote last Thursday. “Unfortunately, none of us knew that that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort

The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Sheriff-elect names Chief of Staff and General Counsel

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff-elect Austin Garrett announces top spots in his new administration. He has chosen Ron Bernard as his Chief of Staff. Bernard will handle the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. He is a 15 year veteran with HCSO and has 25 years of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy