robin burt
1d ago
Not good !! This is some kids only meal of the day. Or they go hungry . Is not the children fault. Some might have drug parents how steal there food stamp for drug money . The children have no say!!!!? Help the children.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Catoosa County Students Learning with TN Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – The written word takes on a whole new meaning when you can actually reach out and touch your subject matter. Students in Catoosa County earned new respect their local library thanks to a hands-on program with the Tennessee Aquarium. Shannon Neal is the Youth and...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Public Education Foundation Brings Innovation To Hamilton County Schools
For the past 32 years the Public Education Foundation has been supporting Hamilton County schools, educators, and students to help prepare them for success in learning and in life. PEF creates and implements programs that provide equitable and accessible opportunities that empower public school students to choose their pathway to...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
WDEF
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
WDEF
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
mymix1041.com
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
WDEF
It’s back to school time! When does your child return to school?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was the final weekend before most schools in the area return to classes. Let’s give a short rundown on when your child is supposed to head to class…. Starting in Tennessee, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Grundy and Rhea County schools already began this past Friday.
WDEF
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
WDEF
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union expanding to new territory
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) announced they are expanding their coverage area in northwest Georgia. The Credit Union is adding Chattooga, Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to their service area, giving them 17 counties in all. The move had to be approved...
wutc.org
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
WDEF
District 8 City Council Runoff to Take Place September 15
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The election for the District 8 City Council Seat will be decided in a runoff on September 15. Candidate Marie Mott was surprised to learn that the election was not over after she won the popular vote last Thursday. “Unfortunately, none of us knew that that...
fox17.com
Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort
The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
WDEF
Historic night for Coty & Weston Wamp offers reminder of their father’s legacy of service
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Election night was historic here in Hamilton County. The youngest county mayor in Tennessee. The first female, and second-youngest District Attorney in Hamilton County. And they happen to be brother and sister. The Wamps had a banner night, calling themselves “The New Generation of Leadership.”
WDEF
Sheriff-elect names Chief of Staff and General Counsel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff-elect Austin Garrett announces top spots in his new administration. He has chosen Ron Bernard as his Chief of Staff. Bernard will handle the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. He is a 15 year veteran with HCSO and has 25 years of...
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
