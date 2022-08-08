ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Learn about Green Spaces' Empower program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wayne Brown talks about Green Spaces’ Empower program, which teaches low-cost and no-cost ways for people to reduce their energy use at home and therefore reduce their energy bills. Stay connected with Green Spaces. (423) 648-0963. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care

This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
mymix1041.com

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kesha
chattanoogapulse.com

Nightfall Serves Up Beloved Bluegrass With Wildfire And The New Dismembered Tennesseans

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 12, with traditional and contemporary bluegrass. This week’s headline performance by Wildfire reflects a change from the originally scheduled O’Connor Lee band, which had to cancel because of health issues. The New Dismembered Tennesseans remain as opening act at 7pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC

The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”

The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#Slide Barbershop
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch

The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDEF

Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment

Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
MARION COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023

Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala. The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy