Learn about Green Spaces' Empower program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wayne Brown talks about Green Spaces’ Empower program, which teaches low-cost and no-cost ways for people to reduce their energy use at home and therefore reduce their energy bills. Stay connected with Green Spaces. (423) 648-0963. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care
This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
For 20 years, Gretchen Potts has been building relationships across campus
If you want your students to be interested in what you’re teaching, you have to have an interest in their activities, too. That’s the mantra Gretchen Potts lives by, and they are the words she has lived by her during her time as a member of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga faculty.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Nightfall Serves Up Beloved Bluegrass With Wildfire And The New Dismembered Tennesseans
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 12, with traditional and contemporary bluegrass. This week’s headline performance by Wildfire reflects a change from the originally scheduled O’Connor Lee band, which had to cancel because of health issues. The New Dismembered Tennesseans remain as opening act at 7pm.
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
It’s back to school time! When does your child return to school?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was the final weekend before most schools in the area return to classes. Let’s give a short rundown on when your child is supposed to head to class…. Starting in Tennessee, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Grundy and Rhea County schools already began this past Friday.
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
Hamilton County Schools SSOs fully staffed, Sheriff's Office still filling SRO vacancies
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The beginning of a new school year is here and many parents are concerned about their children's safety. Hamilton County Schools and the county commission tried to ease some of those concerns by paying for security officers for every school. We checked in on what...
Believe Bash “Hollywood: The Golden Age” Will Roll Out The Red Carpet In April 2023
Erlanger Health System Foundation proudly announces plans are underway to roll out the red carpet for the 2023 “Believe Bash” gala. The annual fundraiser gala will admire the glitz and glamour of “Hollywood: The Golden Age” on April 29, 2023, at the Chattanooga Area Convention Center. The event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dining experience, live auction, meaningful program, and live music for dancing into the night.
Promises about upping Grundy County Schools security questioned by board member
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — With the first day of school nearly here for many counties, parents in one district in particular are wondering how their kids will be kept safe. Last month we told you about a Grundy county mother demanding answers after authorities arrested a man and charged him with bringing a gun into Grundy High School.
