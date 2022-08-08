ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
KOKOMO, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis Indians#Victory Field#Louisville Bats
WTHR

Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park. The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March. Last week, the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets

Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

500 Festival mini-mini kids' run going virtual

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced the mini-mini kids' run, which was set to take place Sunday, Aug. 21, will now be held virtually. Participants will be able to complete their race distance wherever they choose from Aug. 14-31. The 500 Festival provided the following statement to 13News on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Locally heavy storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Thus far, the forecast today has played out as expected. Heat indices peaked in the 100-105° range and now heavy storms are increasing around the I-70/74 corridors. Please be Weather Aware if you have outdoor evening plans as these storms are in an environment conducive of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy