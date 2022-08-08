Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
ESPN
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue surprises local teachers with school supplies
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The students at South View Elementary in Muncie, Indiana, are among many in Central Indiana who have a new benefactor. South View is a Title I school, defined by the U.S. Department of Education as one in which at least 40% of the student body comes from low-income families.
Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park. The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March. Last week, the...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Indianapolis Recorder
New United Way of Central Indiana president, CEO to host meet-and-greets
Fred Payne, the new president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be available to connect with local leaders, donors, advocates and volunteers during a series of meet-and-greet events around Central Indiana. Learn more and register here. Three of the meetings will be in Indianapolis:. • 4-5 p.m....
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indy records wettest day in nearly 5 months
INDIANAPOLIS — It was quite a soggy day in Indianapolis and areas along the I-70/74 corridors with some areas getting 2"-5"+ over the past 24-36 hours. In fact, the 1.21" rain at the National Weather Service Indianapolis office makes it officially Indy's wettest day since March 22nd. It's also...
Fox 59
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
500 Festival mini-mini kids' run going virtual
INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced the mini-mini kids' run, which was set to take place Sunday, Aug. 21, will now be held virtually. Participants will be able to complete their race distance wherever they choose from Aug. 14-31. The 500 Festival provided the following statement to 13News on...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Locally heavy storms tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — Thus far, the forecast today has played out as expected. Heat indices peaked in the 100-105° range and now heavy storms are increasing around the I-70/74 corridors. Please be Weather Aware if you have outdoor evening plans as these storms are in an environment conducive of...
WTHR
