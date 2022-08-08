Read full article on original website
WDEF
Mowbray Pike to close for eight hours Monday-Wednesday to fix storm drain tile
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Highway Department will close Mowbray Pike for parts of the next three days. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Mowbray Pike will shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting tomorrow to replace storm drain tile. It will also...
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
WDEF
Storm brings down power lines & starts fires in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department says it is dealing with several calls of wires down and flooding due to the rain in the area. One viewer called in saying several parts of East Brainerd have water along the street due to sewer backups. The fire department says...
WDEF
Man killed in early morning crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An early morning crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation. Police responded to a crash around 4 AM where the vehicle hit a pole. When they arrived at the scene on Bonny Oaks Drive near Silverdale Baptist, Alfredo Wilson was already dead.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police: 28-year-old man stabbed along Highway 58 Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a man showed up to a local hospital this morning with minor stab wounds. The victim is a 28-year-old man, and the investigation revealed it happened in the 4300 block of Highway 58. There isn’t a lot else the police know...
WDEF
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
WTVCFOX
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
WDEF
Natural Gas Prices Maintain Fourteen-Year High
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The TVA says natural gas prices are at a fourteen year high. In June, the price of natural gas was one hundred and forty-one percent higher than it was last year. “This summer we’re kind of seeing a perfect storm of hot weather, which is resulting...
WTVC
Possible suspect, charges pending after stabbing in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they responded to a call of a stabbing victim at Erlanger Saturday morning. The stabbing took place at 2500 4th Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in for treatment. Police say they were able to determine...
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
WTVC
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
WDEF
Man accused of firing gun outside of Cleveland Walmart this evening
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The call came in as an active shooter outside the Walmart in Cleveland. When Bradley County deputies and Cleveland Police arrived, they found a man inside an SUV parking in the fire lane. 911 callers said he was threatening the store and then fired shots...
WDEF
It’s back to school time! When does your child return to school?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was the final weekend before most schools in the area return to classes. Let’s give a short rundown on when your child is supposed to head to class…. Starting in Tennessee, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Grundy and Rhea County schools already began this past Friday.
WTVCFOX
Security guard's wife accidentally shoots herself while trying to bring gun to him at work
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A security guard's wife accidentally shot herself while trying to bring his gun to him at work. Our crew got word of a shooting on Mueller Avenue at the Mueller Company Water Products plant Tuesday. Chattanooga police say the Mueller security guard forgot his gun at...
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
chattanoogapulse.com
Gas Prices In Chattanooga Continue To Fall, Dropping Another 16 Cents In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 16.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 67.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 65.6 cents per gallon higher than a year...
