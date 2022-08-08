ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Storm brings down power lines & starts fires in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department says it is dealing with several calls of wires down and flooding due to the rain in the area. One viewer called in saying several parts of East Brainerd have water along the street due to sewer backups. The fire department says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man killed in early morning crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An early morning crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation. Police responded to a crash around 4 AM where the vehicle hit a pole. When they arrived at the scene on Bonny Oaks Drive near Silverdale Baptist, Alfredo Wilson was already dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
WDEF

Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Natural Gas Prices Maintain Fourteen-Year High

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The TVA says natural gas prices are at a fourteen year high. In June, the price of natural gas was one hundred and forty-one percent higher than it was last year. “This summer we’re kind of seeing a perfect storm of hot weather, which is resulting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man accused of firing gun outside of Cleveland Walmart this evening

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The call came in as an active shooter outside the Walmart in Cleveland. When Bradley County deputies and Cleveland Police arrived, they found a man inside an SUV parking in the fire lane. 911 callers said he was threatening the store and then fired shots...
CLEVELAND, TN
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

