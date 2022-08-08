Rishi Sunak wants to phase out university degrees that don’t improve a student’s ‘earning potential’

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak offered opposing views on how to tackle rising bills amid the cost of living crisis at a hustings on Tuesday, 9 August.While the foreign secretary rejected giving handouts to people in "Gordon Brown economics," the former chancellor said that direct support was needed as tax cuts wouldn't help everyone."Tax cuts alone are not much good if you're a pensioner who's not earning... [or] if you're working... on the national living wage," Sunak said.Conservatives should "help people have more of their own money," Truss said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss avoids question on Sunak’s comments on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says RaynerCost of living: What is the Enough Is Enough campaign combating the crisis?

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO