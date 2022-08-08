ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rishi Sunak wants to phase out university degrees that don’t improve a student’s ‘earning potential’

By Charisa Bossinakis
LADbible
LADbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Sunak wants handouts to tackle cost of living while Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak offered opposing views on how to tackle rising bills amid the cost of living crisis at a hustings on Tuesday, 9 August.While the foreign secretary rejected giving handouts to people in "Gordon Brown economics," the former chancellor said that direct support was needed as tax cuts wouldn't help everyone."Tax cuts alone are not much good if you're a pensioner who's not earning... [or] if you're working... on the national living wage," Sunak said.Conservatives should "help people have more of their own money," Truss said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss avoids question on Sunak’s comments on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says RaynerCost of living: What is the Enough Is Enough campaign combating the crisis?
WORLD
The Guardian

‘I feel I’m moving backwards’: new UK graduates hit by cost of living crisis

Soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the threat of a recession: the “class of 2022” has graduated into the worst cost of living crisis for decades. Not that things have been easy for young adults for a while. Shreya Nanda, an economist with the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, says they have faced their own crisis “for many years – in terms of stagnant wages, rents going up, high marginal tax rates faced by young people and their state spending being cut”.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
marketplace.org

It really is who you know: Social mobility and schools

There’s a concept in economics known as “social capital.” There are a few aspects to it, including the idea that an individual can leverage their social network and connections to move up the socioeconomic ladder. New research published last week in the journal Nature found that low-income...
EDUCATION
LADbible

LADbible

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy