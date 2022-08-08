Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.
fox44news.com
Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
Waco woman donates kidney, still looks to give back more
The National Kidney Foundation found there are currently 121,678 people waiting for organ transplants in the United States.
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
addicted2decorating.com
A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
KWTX
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
KWTX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
4 Boy Scouts from Troop 497 in Waco become Eagle Scouts
Jonathan Granger, Ethan Paltjon, Jon Prewitt and Braeden Skains are the newest Eagle Scouts from Troop 497. The highest rank attainable in the scouts Boys Scouts of America program.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Waco Alzheimer's Association kicks off its 20th annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event
WACO, Texas — The Waco Alzheimer’s Association held a kickoff party Tuesday at George’s Restaurant & Bar in Hewitt to get people signed up for their 20th Annual Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's. “We desperately need a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Chairman Reece Flood said. “That research will...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
CPS employees collecting police patches for 13-year-old boy getting adopted
DENTON, Texas (KETK) – CPS employees are collecting police patches for a 13-year-old boy, who is hoping to become an officer when he grows up. The teenager is also going through the process of being adopted, and his adoption is expected to be finalized by the end of August. Ryan Grelle said his wife works […]
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
fox44news.com
Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
KCEN
