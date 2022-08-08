Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO