5 new Netflix releases that everyone will be going nuts over next week
As another week draws to a close, it’s time once again to offer our curated look at five of the biggest and most interesting Netflix releases hitting the platform over the coming week. From fantasy (like the final season of Locke & Key) to true crime, feature films, and...
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
'Creepy' child-shaped bollards 'disturbing' drivers are turning village into an '80s horror film'
Bollards that have been made to look like school children in a sleepy English town have been described as 'the stuff of nightmares' by creeped out locals. The Daily Mail reports they were installed along the roadside in the village of Stoney Stanton back in 2020, with the expressed aim of reminding drivers to take care on the roads.
Mike Tyson blasts new series about his life that was created without his consent
Mike Tyson has hit out at the producers of a new series about his life. Have a look at the trailer:. If there's one person you probably don't want to annoy in this world, it's the former heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has made a career of beating seven...
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
‘Prey’ nabs highest premiere numbers in Hulu history
No theatrical release for Prey helped it have the most-watched premiere on Hulu and other streaming platforms. 20th Century Studios announced today that its Predator prequel not only bested the premieres of all other movies and series on Hulu, it did the same on Star Plus and among Star properties on Disney Plus.
What Time Will ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Netflix?
Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.
Where to Watch and Stream Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure Free Online
Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz Grey DeLisle Greg Eagles Vanessa Marshall Maxwell Atoms. When the Boogey Man causes Grim to lose his powers, rank, and title in the Underworld Court for misusing his powers, he plots to seek out Horror's Hand and take over the world. It's up to Billy, Mandy, Irwin, and Grim to get to Horror's Hand before the Boogey Man does.
Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Grey DeLisle Julianne Buescher Mindy Sterling Frank Welker Mindy Cohn. Geners: Family Animation Mystery Adventure Comedy Fantasy Music. Director: David Block. Release Date: Mar 13, 2012. About. Scooby...
Brendan Fraser explains truth behind his weight gain in The Whale
Brendan Fraser has revealed exactly how he transformed into a 600lbs man called Charlie for his upcoming role in The Whale, which has already sparked Oscars buzz. During an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh late last month, Fraser explained that Charlie was created using ‘prosthetics, CGI and makeup’. Fraser...
