Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up
Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
Bubba Wallace emotional after 2nd place finish at Michigan (Video)
Watch as Bubba Wallace was disappointed after the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag at Michigan International Speedway. Bubba Wallace started the race from the pole position, the first pole for 23XI Racing. Watch the Bubba Wallace video below. With...
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'
Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan
Denny Hamlin finished third at Michigan. But it's what NASCAR officials did after the race that might be producing some PTSD and flashbacks for the No. 11 team. The post Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, August 10
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley
The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today. This very special charity auction offers...
Dale Jr. Doing Play-By-Play Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR fans will get to hear from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday afternoon. The former NASCAR star will be on play-by-play for the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Rick Allen is here at Michigan doing the play-by-play for Xfinity. As NBC does a couple of times during the year, DaleJr will do play-by-play tomorrow for the Cup race," Bob Pockrass reports.
Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Nashville win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott Dixon arrived in Nashville not really a championship favorite, but still mathematically eligible to win a record-tying seventh IndyCar title. And even though he was stuck in the middle of a tight pack of drivers jostling for the championship, The Iceman never counted himself out of the fight. Well, he’s now a legitimate contender. Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time wins list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix — a win that moved that seventh title within his reach. The win pushed Dixon up two spots in the standings and only six points behind leader Will Power with three races remaining.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NBC Sports
Mike Rockenfeller, Le Mans winner, will drive for Spire Motorsports at Watkins Glen
Two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller of Germany is scheduled to drive a Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the Aug. 21 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International in New York and the Oct. 9 roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A veteran...
NBC Sports
Josef Newgarden to Romain Grosjean after Nashville collision: ‘Welcome to IndyCar’
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Josef Newgarden had no apologies for Romain Grosjean but does have some admonitions for the younger set in the NTT IndyCar Series after another wild Music City Grand Prix. The hometown favorite finished sixth on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course after emerging on the more favorable...
racer.com
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
racer.com
Team building, Will Power style
The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON
Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!
Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC
