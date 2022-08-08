ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack

Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
Sports
Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
Fox News

Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'

Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
Kyle Kirkwood
David Malukas
Romain Grosjean
Josef Newgarden
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, August 10

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley

The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today. This very special charity auction offers...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Doing Play-By-Play Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR fans will get to hear from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday afternoon. The former NASCAR star will be on play-by-play for the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Rick Allen is here at Michigan doing the play-by-play for Xfinity. As NBC does a couple of times during the year, DaleJr will do play-by-play tomorrow for the Cup race," Bob Pockrass reports.
The Associated Press

Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Nashville win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott Dixon arrived in Nashville not really a championship favorite, but still mathematically eligible to win a record-tying seventh IndyCar title. And even though he was stuck in the middle of a tight pack of drivers jostling for the championship, The Iceman never counted himself out of the fight. Well, he’s now a legitimate contender. Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time wins list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix — a win that moved that seventh title within his reach. The win pushed Dixon up two spots in the standings and only six points behind leader Will Power with three races remaining.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead

A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
racer.com

Team building, Will Power style

The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AND CARTER HOLTON

Felix Rosenqvist threw Carter Holton a curveball as he showed him around the Streets of Nashville. Vanderbilt University Baseball now knows how INDYCAR takes on the Music City Grand Prix with Team Chevy. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
NASHVILLE, TN

