Crash on I-95 North caused delays in downtown Richmond Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel north through Richmond on Interstate 95 are asked to use alternate routes after a crash on the bridge over the James River.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the southern end of the bridge at mile marker 74. The northbound right lane and right shoulder were closed.

511Virginia shows traffic on I-95 backed up between the bridge and the East Broad Street exit. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.