Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
Omaha man charged for arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop. Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat builds through the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of days in the 80s we’re getting ready for a warm up!. We’ll get warmer each day moving forward and a bit more humid. Get outdoors as early in the week as possible, we’ll become more uncomfortable each day as the heat and humidity intensify. 90s return by Wednesday but we’ll be very comfortable through the morning with aa start in the mid 60s and a climb near 90 by the early afternoon. We’ll reach a high of 92 in the Metro with low humidity.
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen a flatbed trailer and building materials that had been listed for sale on social media. According to Captain Tommy Trotter, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding, building materials and a closed utility trailer were stolen Wednesday from a residence near Wittstruck Road in Roca.
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
