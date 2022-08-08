ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville baseball: Eddie King Jr. ready for big role in 2022-23

If you are a Louisville baseball fan, you may or may not know Eddie King Jr. yet. The Chicago are native is a name worth knowing and someone to watch for moving into 2023. I had an opportunity to recently catch up with Eddie before a summer league game in O’Fallon, Missouri. King has been playing for the Alton River Dragons of the Prospect League and has without a doubt had the best summer at the plate of anyone in the league.
