Former state rep., congressman Buddy Leach dies

Funeral arrangements are pending for former Louisiana legislator and United States Representative Claude “Buddy” Leach.

Leach died Saturday. He was 88 years old.

Leach was first elected to public office in 1968 as a state representative for Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon Parishes. Ten years later, the Leesville native ran for and won Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District seat in the United States House of Representatives. His term in Congress was marred by allegations of vote buying. Federal prosecutors received an indictment against Leach on vote buying charges, but a jury found Leach not guilty.

Still, the damage was done. Leach lost when he ran for reelection in 1980. He fell in the runoff to future governor Buddy Roemer.

Leach rebounded in 1983, winning back his former seat in the state legislature. He held that seat until 1988.

The United States Army veteran ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2003, finishing fourth in the open primary. Despite this, Leach remained active in Louisiana Democratic Party politics. In 2010, he was elected to the chairmanship of the LDP, holding that post for two years.

As news of Leach’s death spread, Louisiana elected officials paid tribute to Leach on social media.

“Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state,” Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans. When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children.

He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him.”

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Congressman Buddy Leach,” Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said on Facebook. “Buddy and I had a long history together dating back to the 1970s. He was a tenacious and skilled public servant who had a tremendous impact on Louisiana. He was a tireless advocate for the working men and women of this state. He will be greatly missed.”

“Today, Louisiana lost a legend,” Rep. Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) wrote on Twitter. “Congressman, State Representative, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, but most importantly a husband and father. My prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace my friend.”