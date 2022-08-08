ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods

We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?

Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
The 5 best dishwashers: Clean your dishes easier

Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Trader Joe's Just Added A New Product To Its Stores And Shoppers 'Can't Wait To Try These!'

Trader Joe’s has a new item in their stores and shoppers are so excited to try it!. A recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List shows that one of the grocery store’s latest offerings include Chicken Meatballs. Uploaded on July 23, the caption wrote: “These meatballs are extremely versatile (and delish). They’re fully cooked so you can easily grab the spinach salad and toss a few of these on top for extra protein, or you can cut them up and add them to a wrap of your choice. If you’re a traditionalist you can throw a few into your favorite pasta sauce and bon appetite.”
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
