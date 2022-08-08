Read full article on original website
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods
We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?
Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
ZDNet
The 5 best dishwashers: Clean your dishes easier
Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all.
I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest
I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Bakery recall: 13 delicious desserts were recalled, so check your pantry now
Microplastics are polluting food and water sources and there’s no way to avoid eating them. But when larger chunks of plastic end up in food products, buyers are bound to discover them as they eat the food. That’s what the Enjoy Life Natural Brands recall is all about.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Trader Joe's Just Added A New Product To Its Stores And Shoppers 'Can't Wait To Try These!'
Trader Joe’s has a new item in their stores and shoppers are so excited to try it!. A recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List shows that one of the grocery store’s latest offerings include Chicken Meatballs. Uploaded on July 23, the caption wrote: “These meatballs are extremely versatile (and delish). They’re fully cooked so you can easily grab the spinach salad and toss a few of these on top for extra protein, or you can cut them up and add them to a wrap of your choice. If you’re a traditionalist you can throw a few into your favorite pasta sauce and bon appetite.”
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
Popculture
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
Keep a lid on your supermarket bills with this 11-step checklist for savvy grocery shopping
Grocery prices are soaring as inflation heads for 13 per cent. The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that prices of many popular items have as much as doubled in a year. But it's not all bad news – some supermarket prices have fallen in that time. So if...
ZDNet
We wanted to make things worse, says McDonald's, but it costs too much money
Fast food companies like McDonald's are doing quite well, thank you very much. Except for inflation and the lack of human beings who want to work at McDonald's, that is. There's another aspect, though, that brings more than a frisson of discomfort to Big Mac customers' innards. It's the thought...
Premier Protein, 9 other nutritional drink brands recalled for possible contamination
The “potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii” caused the recall of 53 protein drink or nutritional drink products made by Lyons Magnus and sold under 12 different brands. The Lyons-written, FDA-posted recall notice also said, “Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did...
