Electronics

ZDNet

Want a portable air conditioner? The Ecoflow Wave is $200 off right now

Most of the US is currently experiencing unprecedented heat waves. Obviously, your health and safety comes first, and for those that need to invest in an air conditioner, Ecoflow has dropped the price of its portable air conditioner by $200 to make it more affordable for everyone. Two options are...
ZDNet

The 5 best dishwashers: Clean your dishes easier

Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all.
ZDNet

Give your devices extra screen space with over $400 off this portable monitor

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're gearing up to head back to class, you might be in the market for some new gadgets. But while we've provided a relatively comprehensive list of back-to-school tech, we'd be remiss if we didn't also tell you about the Desklab portable touchscreen monitor, especially since it's on sale for over 50% off the MSRP.
makeuseof.com

How to Take Care of Your Mac in Hot Weather

Whether you use a Mac or a MacBook, your computer is more than capable of working in any weather, but it does have its limits. If you're using your Mac during summer or when it is too hot outside, you might want to take the necessary precautions to avoid damaging it. Use these tips to help you keep your Mac cool during the hot weather.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
Tree Hugger

The World Will Soon Need More Cooling Than Heating

The world has always needed more heating than cooling, which was fortunate because it was always easier to heat than it was to cool. You could just throw another log or lump of coal on the fire, whereas cooling had to wait until the 20th century and Willis Carrier, the inventor of modern-day air conditioning.
ZDNet

Nacon Revolution X Pro game pad review: Ergonomic and customizable

Third-party gaming controllers used to have something of a bad rap, often considered to not be as good as "official" game pads from game console makers like Microsoft and Nintendo. But modern third-party controllers are offering much better-quality builds and more customization options than their predecessors. Also: See alternatives to...
ZDNet

Apple orders 95 million iPhone 14 units from suppliers

Despite a sluggish market, Apple is reported to be increasing its initial order of 90 million iPhones to 95 million, according to the Taiwan Economic Daily. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to consist of four handsets -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and according to the report, Apple is expecting the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max will be its biggest seller.
ZDNet

How to spot a deepfake? One simple trick is all you need

With criminals beginning to use deepfake video technology to spoof an identity in live online job interviews, security researchers have highlighted one simple way to spot a deepfake: just ask the person to turn their face sideways on. The reason for this as a potential handy authentication check is that...
ZDNet

How to integrate Google Calendar with Slack

Slack is my go-to app for communication and collaboration. I use it with a number of clients to stay current on what's going on within an organization, to collaborate with teams and to make my workflow considerably easier. I also depend on Google Calendar, which I use extensively for my...
ZDNet

The 5 best juicers: Make your own juice at home

There's nothing like a fine glass of juice in the morning. Whether your preference is orange, apple, grapefruit, celery, cucumber or any other type of fruit or vegetable, that sweet drink can get your morning off to a good start. And the only thing better than a glass of juice...
ZDNet

Communications industry trends report 2022: Digital transformation is key to success

Today, customers have more choices and louder voices when it comes to communication service providers. They increasingly view communications service providers as commodities, and the industry is learning that they need to step up to attract and retain customers. This is according to the latest communications industry report from Salesforce....
ZDNet

Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs

Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
ZDNet

Have an Apple Studio Display? Here's how to update its firmware

Apple recently released a firmware update for its Studio Display. The Apple Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 doesn't include any new features but instead focuses on bug fixes and improving performance . More specifically, update 15.5 fixes an audio issue that some Studio Display users were experiencing. Updating the firmware...
