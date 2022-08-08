MX Linux is currently listed as the most downloaded Linux distribution on Distrowatch. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, especially given it ranks above Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Ubuntu. For those who've never heard of MX Linux, it's based on Debian's stable branch as a cooperative venture between antiX and what's left of the MEPIS Linux communities. With Xfce as its default desktop (you can also download spins with either the KDE Plasma or Fluxbox desktops), it's a user-friendly, fast operating system that is a great option for those new to Linux and even those with years of skill under their belt.

