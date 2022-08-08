WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO