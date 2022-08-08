Read full article on original website
Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
WITN
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning when police said he was hit by a dump truck making a turn. Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College. The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when...
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
WRAL
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WITN
Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office in search of missing woman
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
WRAL
Community remembers deputy killed in line of duty
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A memorial service on Tuesday honored a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Keith...
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible. “My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”
Motorcyclist riding with group on Interstate 95 dies after losing control, NC cops say
The 49-year-old died at the scene.
