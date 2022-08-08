ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

WNCT

Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning when police said he was hit by a dump truck making a turn. Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College. The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when...
KINSTON, NC
City
Turkey, NC
Duplin County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Duplin County, NC
WBTW News13

2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC
WITN

Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Sheriff’s Office in search of missing woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Community remembers deputy killed in line of duty

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A memorial service on Tuesday honored a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Keith...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible. “My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

