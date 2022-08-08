Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great
The traditional classroom school model doesn’t work for all children. Thanks to the vision of a Thibodaux woman, children who need a more personalized educational experience are able to get it — all right here from the comforts of home. Nancy Toups created the eLearning Academy in 2000...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor
The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
houmatimes.com
Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Terrebonne Parish Flood Maps
FEMA has announced that revised Preliminary flood risk information and updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. The updated maps...
'It's time for action' | Lawmakers getting impatient with 'failed promises' on Bridge City
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Fed up with what he calls failed promises, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano wants something done about the Bridge City Youth Center in his district. “It’s time for action. I’m so tired of the talking,” Bonano said. “I just wish the state would for once...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Hospital District 1 receives more than $17M in FEMA disaster relief grants
Lafourche Parish Hospital District 1 will receive more than $17 million in FEMA grants for disaster relief following Hurricane Ida. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy announced the local funding this past week, which was part of $69,021,705 in FEMA grants awarded to Louisiana for disaster aid for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
fox8live.com
Slain Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry remembered on night of third birthday
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - As the family of slain toddler Ezekiel Harry gathered as Moses Baptist Cemetery, releasing balloons to commemorate what would have been his third birthday, questions remain about the circumstances leading up to the child’s death. The boy was killed July 12, his remains found in...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 7. 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 7, 2022.
fox8live.com
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
WDSU
Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family
THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
fox8live.com
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Clean up efforts are underway after the United States Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La. Officials report an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel...
FNF: Lutcher re-tooling approach to play fast and showcase playmakers
The 2022 Lutcher Bulldogs will feature 14 seniors, headlined by a player head coach Dwain Jenkins calls the "face of the franchise" in starting quarterback D'Wanye Winfield.
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
Heavy rain prompts a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson parishes
The threat of heavy rain storms in the metro area prompts forecasters to issue a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish Monday until 2:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid low-lying areas and not to drive through flooded
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition
The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
fox8live.com
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
WWL
