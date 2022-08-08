ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great

The traditional classroom school model doesn’t work for all children. Thanks to the vision of a Thibodaux woman, children who need a more personalized educational experience are able to get it — all right here from the comforts of home. Nancy Toups created the eLearning Academy in 2000...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor

The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Terrebonne Parish Flood Maps

FEMA has announced that revised Preliminary flood risk information and updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. The updated maps...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Slain Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry remembered on night of third birthday

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - As the family of slain toddler Ezekiel Harry gathered as Moses Baptist Cemetery, releasing balloons to commemorate what would have been his third birthday, questions remain about the circumstances leading up to the child’s death. The boy was killed July 12, his remains found in...
fox8live.com

Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family

THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Clean up efforts are underway after the United States Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La. Officials report an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police investigating Monday night shooting that has 1 in stable condition

The Thibodaux Police Department announced today that it's investigating a Monday night shooting that left a person injured. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that around 9:30 p.m., TPD was called to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When police arrived, they discovered a black male that was reportedly involved in the incident and had been shot. He was taken to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Zeringue said he's in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
KPEL 96.5

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
