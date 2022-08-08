ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana

Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas

PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
KSN News

Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County reactivates COVID-19 dashboard as cases rise for months

The Sedgwick County Health Department stopped publishing its COVID-19 dashboard back in March as cases plummeted. But after months of trending back up, it says it's bringing it back so the community can easily see what's happening. With a better understanding of the virus and vaccines readily available, the fight...
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s coming to the former Hong Kong Restaurant space?

It’s safe to say that one of the restaurants people miss most in Wichita is Hong Kong Restaurant at 2048 S. Seneca. For over 40 years, they were a south side staple that dished out some of the city’s best Chinese food. Signs are now up in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas, with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts. In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
KAKE TV

Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

An Augusta, Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake last weekend. Nance County, NE deputies were called to a private lake south of Genoa Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the victim, 79-year-old Wayne Mathias, was swimming approximately 100 feet from shore when he called for help and disappeared under the water.
AUGUSTA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish. Like many Gen Z voters, my urge to become […] The post Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KANSAS STATE

