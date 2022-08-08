Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana
Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas
PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
Kansas treasurer’s race ‘too close to call,’ could come down to provisional ballots
All eyes are on a primary race for Kansas state treasurer. Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson are almost neck-and-neck for the GOP nomination.
KAKE TV
Well-known Wichita couple shares their Alzheimer’s story to raise awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alzheimer’s affects more than 55,000 people in Kansas and it kills one in three US senior citizens. Mark and Barbara Chamberlin spend their time these days relaxing, whether it's by the pool or traveling around the world. However now they're venturing into new territory, Alzheimer’s.
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
wichitabyeb.com
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County reactivates COVID-19 dashboard as cases rise for months
The Sedgwick County Health Department stopped publishing its COVID-19 dashboard back in March as cases plummeted. But after months of trending back up, it says it's bringing it back so the community can easily see what's happening. With a better understanding of the virus and vaccines readily available, the fight...
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
wichitabyeb.com
What’s coming to the former Hong Kong Restaurant space?
It’s safe to say that one of the restaurants people miss most in Wichita is Hong Kong Restaurant at 2048 S. Seneca. For over 40 years, they were a south side staple that dished out some of the city’s best Chinese food. Signs are now up in the...
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
KWCH.com
Districts across Kansas address teacher shortage with new school year starting
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer break is quickly ending for students across Kansas, with only days left before the 2022-23 school year starts. In many districts, teachers are already back and laying the groundwork for the next nine to 10 months of learning. Heading into the school year, districts across the state have been trying to hire at a time when the Kansas Department of Education predicts the worst teacher shortage the state’s ever seen.
abc17news.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
KAKE TV
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
An Augusta, Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake last weekend. Nance County, NE deputies were called to a private lake south of Genoa Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the victim, 79-year-old Wayne Mathias, was swimming approximately 100 feet from shore when he called for help and disappeared under the water.
Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish. Like many Gen Z voters, my urge to become […] The post Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
KAKE TV
'We're here if they need it': Hutchinson coach organizes fundraiser for Nickerson family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson High School softball coach and his family have organized a fundraiser for a Nickerson family whose lives were changed forever by a crash in Louisville, Kentucky last month. KAKE News has brought you updates on Coach Clayton Evans over the past year, and it's been...
Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
