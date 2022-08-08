Charleston's Shelby Rogers falls short in bid for first WTA Tour singles title

Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
A look at Serena Williams’ career earnings following announcement that her career is winding down
Tennis great Serena Williams suggested Monday that the upcoming 2022 U.S. Open could be her last tournament, as she turns her focus to growing her family and business. Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player in the history of the sport, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court who sits in first place with 24 titles.
Tennis legend Serena Williams says she's ready to retire
NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests."I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the...
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. A look at some key moments in her career: PROFESSIONAL DEBUT
Naomi Osaka's struggles continue with National Bank Open withdrawal
With the US Open a few weeks ago, Naomi Osaka is still trending downward. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match at the National Bank Open against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday due to a back injury. Kanepi had been leading 7-6 (4), 3-0 at the time of Osaka's withdrawal.
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto's National Bank Open with back injury
TORONTO -- Naomi Osaka's recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest. "I felt my...
