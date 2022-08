Charleston's Shelby Rogers falls short in bid for first WTA Tour singles title

NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests."I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO