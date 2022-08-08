ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston's Shelby Rogers falls short in bid for first WTA Tour singles title

By Jeff Hartsell jhartsell@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
California State
Charleston, SC
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Tennis legend Serena Williams says she's ready to retire

NEW YORK  — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests."I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the...
TENNIS
BBC

Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire

It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
TENNIS
theScore

Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars. A look at some key moments in her career: PROFESSIONAL DEBUT
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy