Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Fears for family missing in the Outback in their Toyota HiLux as it's revealed they met a 'mystery man' hours before disappearing without a trace
A mother, daughter and son have gone missing along one of Australia's most isolated roads after saying they would spend the night on a stranger's property. Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O'Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Saturday but have not been seen or heard from since.
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
British tourists complain they are being 'led like lambs to the slaughter' by holiday firms sending them to Crete resort hit by vomiting bug, with families stuck in their rooms for days
British holidaymakers say their breaks away to a luxury hotel in Greece have been ruined after they were hit by a sickness bug. Families complained they have been made to stay in their rooms for days at the plush Maritimo Beach Hotel in Sissi after dozens of holidaymakers felt sick and nauseous with vomiting and diarrhoea.
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
Scientists Find ‘Gummy Squirrel’ 16,000 Feet Under Ocean Surface
At one end of the biological spectrum are charismatic megafauna, those “flagship species” that inspire the devotion of conservationists and the manufacture of cute, cuddly plush toys sold in zoo gift shops. On the other are critters so homely or baffling they inspire a different kind of wonder.
Ukrainian families navigate green corridor to Russian-occupied territories
CNN’s Nic Robertson speaks with Ukrainians navigating the route toward Russian-occupied territory, south of Zaporizhzhia, to reunite with family. Flooding in the region has turned the road to mud.
British pensioner and her dog found dead at home in St Lucia
Diana Theodore, 72, is believed to have been murdered after police responded to an initial report of a burglary at her home
Tikal: The iconic ancient Maya city in Guatemala
The ancient Maya city of Tikal, in modern-day Guatemala, flourished between roughly 600 B.C. and A.D. 900. Starting out as a modest series of hamlets, it became a great Maya city-state with more than two dozen major pyramids. The name "Tikal" is a modern-day Maya name that means "at the...
Teen Gets Face Bitten by Shark While Lobster Fishing. “He just popped up screaming”
Fischer Hricko, 13, lobstering in the Florida Keys with his parents, had just snatched a good one from the ocean floor. As he swam back to the surface, dinner in hand, he felt a tap on the back of his leg. He turned and found himself face to face with an odd brown creature with a flat head, small eyes and a narrow mouth draped with a pair of barbels—a nurse shark. The next thing he knew, the shark had latched onto his face.
Hero dog delivers The Sun every day to loyal reader dying from terminal cancer
A HERO dog delivers The Sun every day to a loyal reader dying from terminal cancer. Come rain or shine cockapoo Rusty makes the kilometre walk to the village shop to pick up the Sun for 81-year-old Ray Winn. Owner Harriet Bailey, 37, and partner Dan Glover, 42, look after...
BBC
France whale: Hopes fading for lost mammal stuck in River Seine
French rescuers desperately trying to save a beluga whale trapped in the River Seine say there is little hope it will survive. Rescuers had hoped to help the lost whale regain its appetite and the energy needed to return to sea. The visibly malnourished mammal was first spotted in the...
CBS News
